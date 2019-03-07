In front of packed house, Warde defeats rival Ludlowe to reach Division II quarterfinals

FAIRFIELD — The atmosphere was electric, the intensity was impressive and the stakes were high when Fairfield Warde and Fairfield Ludlowe renewed their boys basketball rivalry for the third time this season Wednesday night, before a packed house at Warde High School.

It’s always an exciting game for the town of Fairfield when the Mustangs and Falcons duel, but Wednesday’s matchup was especially significant, with a berth in the state tournament quarterfinals up for grabs.

And like the previous two meetings this winter, the Mustangs had the final say.

Click here for more