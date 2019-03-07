Williams, Trumbull breeze past Hamden, into Division I quarterfinals

NEW HAVEN — Timmond Williams and his Trumbull teammates were not going to be denied a trip to the Division I boys basketball state tournament quarterfinals again.

After falling by a basket at Wilbur Cross last winter, the Eagles returned to the Elm City on Wednesday night for a Division I second-round showdown against Hamden at the Floyd Little Athletic Center.

Powered by Williams and his game-high 28 points, fifth-seeded Trumbull rolled to a wire-to-wire 76-61 victory over the No. 13 seed Green Dragons.

