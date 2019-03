WILTON — Through one quarter, the Xavier boys basketball team was on pace to score 104 points.

The Falcons fell 47 points short.

Following a woeful start that led to a 16-point deficit, Wilton rallied to beat 19th-seed Xavier 67-57 in a Division II state tournament second-round game Wednesday at the Zeoli Field House. The third-seeded Warriors (18-5) will now get another home game when they play either sixth-seed New Britain or 11th-seed Crosby in the quarterfinals Friday.

