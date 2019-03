NEW CANAAN — Twenty minutes before New Canaan’s boys basketball playoff game against the Griswold Wolverines, head coach Danny Melzer was asked what kind of a performance he expected from his Rams.

It didn’t take long for his players to provide the answer.

No. 4 New Canaan jumped out to a 13-5 first quarter lead en route to a dominant 55-27 win over the 13th-seeded Wolverines in the second round of the CIAC Div. IV tournament Wednesday at New Canaan High School.

Click here for more