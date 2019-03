CROMWELL — Steve Paolini scored 20 points and Brendan Kade added 19 as No. 16-seeded St. Joseph dominated unbeaten, top-seeded and No. 7-ranked Cromwell, 74-58 in the Division IV second round Wednesday at Cromwell.

The victory snapped the state’s longest win streak at 27 games dating back to last year. Cromwell, which had a bye into the second round, won last year’s Division V tournament.

