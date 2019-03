SOUTHBURY — History was about to repeat itself in the worst possible way for the Immaculate boys basketball team. A big lead was gone and its stellar season was about to finish with two of the worst losses imaginable.

But then something happened. Composure was regained as overtime began — after an eight-point lead in 75 seconds to end regulation disappeared — and the Mustangs book-ended their season to date with two wins over the FCIAC’s best.

