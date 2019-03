Take a look through the box scores for the Norwalk girls basketball team and one thing stands out.

Almost every night, a different player is leading the team in scoring.

In the CIAC Class LL semifinals it was junior Belinda Hunte with 18 points and senior center Naeva Rene with 16. In the quarterfinals, freshman Serenity Mayhew led the way with 12 with senior Ashley Wilson scoring 11.

