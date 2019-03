Three FCIAC teams battle for state basketball championships on Saturday

Three FCIAC basketball teams will play for state championships as the CIAC tournament finals tip off on Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

All the state championship games can be seen on the NFHS Network. A subscription is required.

Basketball Championship Schedule – Saturday, March 16

Boys Basketball – Div. IV Final

No. 4 New Canaan (19-5) vs. No. 4 Granby Memorial (23-3), 10 a.m.

Watch: NFHS Network with a subscription

Girls Basketball – Class S Final

No. 7 Trinity Catholic (21-5) vs. No. 1 Canton (23-1), 12:30 p.m.

Watch: NFHS Network with a subscription

Girls Basketball – Class LL Final

No. 1 Norwalk (27-0) vs. No. 2 New London (22-2), 3 p.m.

Watch: NFHS Network with a subscription