New Canaan tops Granby in Division IV for first state title since 1962

UNCASVILLE — It’s been a memorable year for the New Canaan boys basketball team, right from the start.

Between a couple of game-winning 3-point shots that went viral on social media, to qualifying for postseason play for the first time in a decade, to making a run in the Division IV state tournament and reaching its first final in three decades, it all built up to Saturday’s conclusion at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

The only way to complete a truly memorable season is by finishing the deal with the hardware. And the fourth-seeded Rams did just that, thanks to their defense and balanced a scoring effort like they have all season long, to defeat No. 3 Granby 55-39 Saturday morning.

