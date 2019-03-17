Two years after an 18-loss season Trinity Catholic defeats top-seeded Canton for Class S state championship

UNCASVILLE—Greatness came in a flash and handed the Trinity Catholic girls basketball team the ultimate prize.

Within a span of just several minutes in her team’s Class S final against Canton, Iyanna Lops showed just why she’s continuing her career at the highest possible level.

Lops stamped her authority on both sides of the court, scoring 26 points with nine rebounds and six blocks to lead Trinity to its first class S championship since 2006 with a 52-45 win over top-seeded Canton Saturday afternoon at Mohegan Sun.

