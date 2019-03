UNCASVILLE — The Norwalk girls basketball team was eight minutes from seeing its unbeaten season end in the worst possible way in the CIAC Class LL championship game.

The No. 1 Bears were down 11 heading into the fourth quarter to No. 2 New London, but rather than folding, they began to chip away at the lead.

The Bears tied the game with 1:10 to go on a 3-pointer by Ashley Wilson.

Click here for more