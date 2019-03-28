New Canaan wrestlers were at their best at the right time

t’s not easy trying to predict high school sports, but New Canaan wrestling coach Paul Gallo was spot on when he assessed his 2018-19 Rams back in December.

With a small roster and a handful of weight classes unfilled, Gallo knew the regular season would be a struggle, and he was right as the Rams went 5-8. But the veteran head coach also knew what wrestlers he had were among the best in their weight class and that would make them a strong tournament when the postseason rolled around.

Gallo was right again as New Canaan finished sixth at the FCIAC Championships, fifth at the Class L state meet, sixth at the State Open and seventh at the New England tournament.

