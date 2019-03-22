Staples hosts FCIAC junior and senior All-Star basketball games Monday

The FCIAC will be holding a pair of boys basketball All-Star games at Staples High School in Westport on Monday, March 25.
The Junior game will tip off at 6 p.m., followed by the Senior game at 7:45 p.m.
Senior All-Stars
Eastern Division
Coach Joel Geriak, Wilton
Jeff Meyers, Ludlowe
Nick Kronenberg, Wilton
Matt Becker, Warde
Will Rollapp, Darien
Matt Brand, New Canaan
James St. Pierre, Ridgefield
Dylan Ward, Staples
Steve Paolini, St. Joseph
Anthony Anderson, Trinity
Western Division
Coach Buddy Bray, Trumbull
Kenyon Moore, Danbury
Josh Thervil, Stamford
Timmond Williams, Trumbull
Mikey Fuller, McMahon
Jadyn Grant, Norwalk
Eli Stockman, Westhill
Oliver Milledge, Greenwich
Rajeeve Walker, Central
Chris Brown, Trumbull
Junior All-Stars
Eastern Division All-Stars
Coach Drew McCellan, Ridgefield
James Bourque, Ludlowe
Andrew Smith, Wilton
Jackson Leone, Darien
Alex Gibbons, New Canaan
Chris Knachel, Ridgefield
Jake Thaw, Staples
Paul Fabbri, St. Joseph
Ras Fisher, Trinity
Eric Miller, McMahon
Western Division
Coach Casey Bock, Danbury
Jaden Bell, Stamford
Jaden Cook, Danbury
Jahmai Green, Norwalk
Brendan McMahon, Warde
Jack Schlachtenhaufen, Westhill
Quentar Taylor, Trumbull
Chris Genaro, Greenwich
Mileeq Green, Trumbull