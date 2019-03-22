Staples hosts FCIAC junior and senior All-Star basketball games Monday

The FCIAC will be holding a pair of boys basketball All-Star games at Staples High School in Westport on Monday, March 25.

The Junior game will tip off at 6 p.m., followed by the Senior game at 7:45 p.m.

Senior All-Stars

Eastern Division

Coach Joel Geriak, Wilton

Jeff Meyers, Ludlowe

Nick Kronenberg, Wilton

Matt Becker, Warde

Will Rollapp, Darien

Matt Brand, New Canaan

James St. Pierre, Ridgefield

Dylan Ward, Staples

Steve Paolini, St. Joseph

Anthony Anderson, Trinity

Western Division

Coach Buddy Bray, Trumbull

Kenyon Moore, Danbury

Josh Thervil, Stamford

Timmond Williams, Trumbull

Mikey Fuller, McMahon

Jadyn Grant, Norwalk

Eli Stockman, Westhill

Oliver Milledge, Greenwich

Rajeeve Walker, Central

Chris Brown, Trumbull

Junior All-Stars

Eastern Division All-Stars

Coach Drew McCellan, Ridgefield

James Bourque, Ludlowe

Andrew Smith, Wilton

Jackson Leone, Darien

Alex Gibbons, New Canaan

Chris Knachel, Ridgefield

Jake Thaw, Staples

Paul Fabbri, St. Joseph

Ras Fisher, Trinity

Eric Miller, McMahon

Western Division

Coach Casey Bock, Danbury

Jaden Bell, Stamford

Jaden Cook, Danbury

Jahmai Green, Norwalk

Brendan McMahon, Warde

Jack Schlachtenhaufen, Westhill

Quentar Taylor, Trumbull

Chris Genaro, Greenwich

Mileeq Green, Trumbull