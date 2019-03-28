Norwalk’s Bradley happy to accept diving accolades

NEW CANAAN — To capture a league title and two state diving championships in the same year is a tremendous feat.

To perform the trifecta in back-to-back years is a special achievement.

The victory tour has been sweet for Norwalk High School senior Kevin Bradley.

“The boys swimming All-State dinner is always a great event,” Bradley said. (Legendary Greenwich High School boys swim) Coach (Terry) Lowe always does a great job with his speech. I always look forward to it. The recognition is very nice.”

Click here for the full story