Lauren Bisceglia, New Canaan, Sr., A: The senior is the top returning scorer from a team which claimed the CIAC Class L championship last spring. In November, she signed her Letter of Intent to play for the Colgate Red Raiders.

Olivia Caan, Greenwich, Sr., D: Caan is an unquestioned leader for the Greenwich defense, which should be one of the Cardinals’ biggest strengths this spring. The returning All-American will play at Johns Hopkins next year.

Click her for more