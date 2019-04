FAIRFIELD — Olivia Vadas is in a never-ending search for perfection. The opponent for the Fairfield Warde softball pitcher is often not the opposing team.

“I’m always in competition with myself,” Vadas said. “My dream would be to have 21 strikeouts in one game, so every single time that I play I always have that in the back of my head, but I’m always trying to beat how many strikeouts I had the last time. I am competing against my own numbers.”

