RIDGEFIELD — Ridgefield baseball coach Paul Fabbri knew his team had a good chance of winning whenever junior ace Matt DeLuca was on the mound this season. It was those games in between DeLuca’s starts that Fabbri was unsure about.

After Tuesday afternoon’s home opener, Fabbri might be less concerned.

Masterfully mixing fastballs and breaking pitches, junior right-hander Keenan Briggs kept Weston off balance in Ridgefield’s 5-1 nonconference victory at Governor’s Park.

Click here for more