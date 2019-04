For the second time in 24 hours, the Wilton High baseball team rallied for a victory.

And for the second straight time, it was John Walsh who sparked the Warrior offense.

Walsh, a junior first baseman, drove in four runs as host Wilton came from behind to beat Weston, 5-4, on Thursday. Walsh had an RBI single and a three-run triple as the Warriors improved to 2-0.

