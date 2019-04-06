Pokorny, Pfeifle help No. 1 Darien pull away from No. 2 Ridgefield in early finals rematch

DARIEN — It would’ve been very easy for the Darien boys lacrosse team to let emotions get in the way during its Friday night showdown against Ridgefield. This was, after all, the Tigers team that had defeated the Blue Wave in the Class L final last season, ending Darien’s remarkable 76-game winning streak.

In the end, the emotions were in control, and so was Darien.

The top-ranked Blue Wave broke open a close game with eight unanswered goals in the second half, rolling to a 14-6 victory over No. 2 Ridgefield in a steady rain at Darien High School.

