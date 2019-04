GREENWICH — Winners of the 2018 FCIAC and Class L boys volleyball titles, Staples has certainly shown no signs of slowing down this season.

Despite graduating most of its starting players from last season’s championship squad, this new look Wreckers team seems poised to find its own niche.

The first week of the season couldn’t have gone any better for Staples, which upped its mark to 3-0 by sweeping host Greenwich, 3-0, Friday, in an FCIAC matchup.

Click here for more