The high school golf season comes and goes so quickly, it can be difficult to predict how a team is going to perform.

However, one thing will certainly be an advantage for the New Canaan girls team: They will have great senior leadership.

Meghan Mitchell and Morgan Hibbert, two key golfers for the Rams for the past few seasons, are back for their senior campaigns and will take on the role of co-captains, leading a program which has 14 golfers and will be relatively young this spring.

