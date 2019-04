DARIEN — Through four innings, the Darien baseball team had been held to just a pair of singles and was being shutout in its showdown with the Trumbull Eagles.

All it took was a clutch hit to change the momentum.

Senior Mac McLean hit an RBI single through the middle of the infield with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning and the Blue Wave went on to plate four runs defeating Trumbull, 4-1, Wednesday at Darien High School.

