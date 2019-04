WESTPORT — It was instinct, Staples coach Jack McFarland said, that prompted him to jump Zack Zobel up two spots from his customary fifth position in the batting order for today’s game against Danbury.

Zobel rewarded his coach’s prescience with a 3-for-3, five-RBI performance to lead the Wreckers to a 6-4 home win.

