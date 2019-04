NEW CANAAN — Talking about the key to the New Canaan boys lacrosse team’s 9-8 victory over the Wilton Warriors Tuesday night in a Top-10 showdown at Dunning Field, Quintin O’Connell offered one word in particular. It was a word well worth repeating.

“Team, team, team,” O’Connell said. “I think every single guy on the roster, people on the field and even off the field, played a huge role in this win. That team mentality and composure really came through at the end.”

