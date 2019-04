FCIAC tennis scoreboard and box scores for April 11

Below is the girls and boys tennis scoreboard for matches played on Thursday, April 11.

Boys Tennis

Darien 7, Danbury 0

Singles

Ethan Zhang (DAR) def. Kenin Tenesarn 6-0, 6-1

Nick Derby (DAR) def. Nathan Gittwals 6-0, 6-0

Derek Chiapetta (DAR) def. Ayush Patel 6-0, 6-0

Andrew Hansen (DAR) def. Robert Yastramaski 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Romano DeCaprio/Ian Wise (DAR) def. Tiago Disreis/Samual Justo 6-3, 6-0

Sergei Deroshan/Alex DeCaprio (DAR) def. Aaron Melendez/Ben Schoelkopf 6-0, 6-0

Andrew Schimmick/Robbie Gaaserud (DAR) def. Joe Chimbo/Helky Grenados 6-0, 6-0

Norwalk 6, Abbott Tech 1

Singles

Taishi Hosokawa (N) def. Nick Safir 8-0

Yuuki Hosokawa (N) def. Luiz Panora 8-0

Jeb Boyrer (N) def. Michael Valverde 8-1

Christian Miller (N) def. Oswin Marroquin 8-6

Doubles

Tyler Cappadonna & Zach Christinat (N) def. Nick Seiler & Deryck Tenesaca 8-1

Timmy Neschis & Christian Ghetu (N) def. Digby Barrios & Jacob Villa 8-6

Daniel Oliveira & Gabe Sousa (AT) def. Wensky Payan & Marcello Acosta 8-1

New Canaan 7, Trinity Catholic 0

Singles

Matt Brand (NC) def. Will Savage 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 10-5

Ben Graham (NC) def. Simon Poulter 6-0, 6-0

Will Haddad (NC) def. Sean Oates 6-2, 6-0

Jamie Cutler (NC) def. Matt DiMartino 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

Jack McCarthy/Alessandro Sulpizi (NC) def. Nick Sclafani/Rich Delvecchio 6-0, 6-0

Aryan Pal/Andrew Zuo (NC) def. Ryan Oates/Sam Wu 6-0, 6-0

Griffin Dayton/Nick Root (NC) def. Collin Dardis/Harry Wang 6-0, 6-0

Greenwich 5, Ridgefield 2

Singles

Brian Song (R) def. Justin Speaker 6-3, 4-6, 10-5

Caleb Fockens (G) def. Ramiro Davila 6-2, 6-3

Mathew Luzzi (G) def. James Hourihan 6-2, 6-3

Seth Prusko (R) def. Mathew Tamis 6-4, 4-6, 6-1

Doubles

Nick Lui/Haden Witmer (G) def. Tadd Long/Noah Butler 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

Stephan Brovig/James Cosby (G) def. Joseph Campos/Emmett O’Malley 6-7, 6-1, 6-3

James Papas/Kian Jain (G) def. Harry Berger/Carter Schroppe 6-1, 6-2

Westhill 4, Warde 3

Singles

Jordan Soifer (WH) def. Emilio Montejo 6-2, 6-1

Jack Davis (FW) def. Alex Reyas 6-2, 6-2

Tyler Pomerance (WH) def. Dustin Brown 6-0, 6-0

Rohan Suryawanshi (WH) def. Jack Patterson 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Shiloh Williamson/Neev Suryawanshi (WH) def. Noah Gruder/Alex Pavon 6-0, 2-6, 6-1

Jake Manley/Alex Cusick (FW) def. Rohit Jha/Gauror Bensor 6-3, 2-6, 6-0

Sam Greenberg/RJ Welch (FW) def. Greg Lebedev/Arjun Anant 3-6, 6-2, 6-4

Staples 7, Central 0

Wilton 6, St. Joseph 1

Ludlowe 5, Trumbull 2

Stamford-Brien McMahon

Girls Tennis

Ludlowe 5, Trumbull 2

Singles

Xenia Efimov (L) def. Symphony Akinloye 6-3, 6-1

Leilani Brown (T) def. Katie Coolidge 6-3, 6-3

McKenna Carroll (L) def. Evani Dalal 6-2, 6-3

Caitlin Chen (L) def. Libby Liggins 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Julia Pida/Gabby Price (L) def. Amelia Grasso/Bella Basic 6-0, 6-3

Ava Golden/Kaitlyn Yoon (L) def. Ally Szabo/Ritika Birje 6-2, 6-1

Vishy Kandala/Ashley Velloso (T) def. Heather Moran/Colleen Cooke 4-6, 6-0, 10-7

New Canaan 7, Trinity Catholic 0

Singles

Caroline Mayock (NC) def. Nicole Savage 6-3, 6-1

Valentina Zamora (NC) def. Chona Cubarubbia 6-0, 6-2

Imogen Smith (NC) def. Jess Connolly 6-3, 6-1

Emily Moore (NC) def. Vanessa Comeau 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

Jenny Loomis/Chloe Sigg (NC) def. Annie Cavaliere/Nicole Pritchard 6-0, 6-1

Jordyn lee/Charlotte Sigg (NC) def. Bella Martinez/Maddie Ingram 6-0, 6-1

Grace Ruksznis/Natalie Thompson (NC) def. Grace McEvoy/Emma Nanfan 6-2, 6-0

Wilton 5, St. Joseph 2

Singles

Izzy Koziol (W) def. Gabby Gato 6-1, 6-1

Emma Caldwell (W) def. Clare Seperack 6-1, 6-0

Katelyn Heslin (SJ) def. Rhea Raghavan 6-1, 6-0

Devon Cavalierre (SJ) def. Annie Caldwell 7-6, 6-3

Doubles

Arden Lee/Amber Li (W) def. Lily Morris/Jessica Noce 6-0, 6-0

Gerri Fox/Grace Cahill (W) def. Alice Maldon/Deborah Yohou 6-0, 6-0

Kate Seelert/McKenzie McCormick (W) def. Maddy Rader/Gianna Baso 6-0, 6-2

Westhill 6, Warde 1

Singles

Tamar Bellete (WH) def. Ellie Daigle 6-0, 6-0

Martina Kaba (WH) def. Karli Vare 6-1, 6-1

Sanjana Nayak (WH) def. Jess Broder 6-0, 6-3

Aly Kardos (FW) def. Jackie Kaba 6-3, 6-4

Doubles

Caitlyn Tyrrell/Niki Economidis (WH) def. Deb Warren/Claire Byrne 3-6, 6-3, 6-0

Lexi Schultz/Malina Lasicki (WH) def. Amelia Yodes/Hannah Mallon 6-0, 3-6, 6-3

Alexa Smeriglio/Amanda Smeriglio (WH) def. Emma Rothman/Skyler SIlva 7-6, 7-6

Greenwich 7, Ridgefield 0

Stamford 6, Brien McMahon 1

Darien 7, Danbury 0

Staples 7, Central 0