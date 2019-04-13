Baseball – Warde 9, Norwalk 7

Norwalk 201 004 0 – 7 8 2

Warde 034 020 x – 9 5 1

Batteries: N – Michael Boyian (L), Myles Andriopoulos and Jaden Echevarria; FW – Mason McKay (W, 1-0), Harry Graney Green (S) and Finn Mobley.

Highlights

N – Gavin Kee had a hit and a run with his three RBIs; Leadoff hitter Kyle Gordon scored twice; Myles Andriopoulos allowed two runs in three innings of relief

FW – Mason McKay pitched five innings and added two hits at the plate, including a bases-clearing double for three RBIs; Sam Vincent had a walk and a run, as well as an RBI on a sacrifice fly; Austin Stewart scored three times for the Mustangs.