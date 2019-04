New Canaan 000 100 0 – 1 4 2

Danbury 000 001 1 – 2 6 0

Batteries: NC – Jack Defrancesco and Zack Ramppen; D – Rich Wekerle, Justin Hope and Jake Matson

Highlights. NC – Jack Defrancesco and Zack Ramppen each doubled, Frank Ramppen was 2-for-3; D – Javon Hernandez had the game-winning hit. Spencer Barnett and Justin Hope each had two hits.