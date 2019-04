Ridgefield 000 101 0 – 2 3 2

Trumbull 000 000 0 – 0 1 2

Batteries: R – Matt DeLuca (W), Jack Bohrer (7) and Sean Livingstone; T – Justin Nyarady (L 1-1), Ryan Vawter (6) and Kevin Bruggeman

Highlights: R – Cole Blackwell doubled and scored. Sean Livingstone had an RBI single; T – Kevin Bruggeman had Trumbull’s lone hit.