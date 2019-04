Ludlowe 300 100 0 – 4 7 1

Stamford 000 000 0 – 0 2 1

Batteries: L – Matt Micinilio (W, 1-0) and Blake Benway; S – Ross Green (L) and Lucas Wirz. Highlights: L – Brian Howell had an RBI triple, Greg Calabrese two hits and an RBI. Matt Micinilio threw a complete game, allowing just two hits while striking out seven.