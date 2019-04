Darien 061 03 – 10 10 0

Greenwich 000 000 – 0 1 0

Batteries: D – Henry Williams (W) and Ben Olson; G – Luc Thibeault, Zach Karson, Alex Roath, Owen Bass and Hunter Gruenstrass.

Highlights: D – Glen Fay 3-for-3, 2B, 3 RBIs; Nicky Briganti 3-for-3, 2B, 3 RBIs; Ben Olson and James Louis doubles; G – Daniel Perez had the only hit