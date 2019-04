Two seasons ago, the St. Joseph baseball team knew it was going to take some lumps.The team was committed to rebuilding and that meant starting a lineup almost exclusively of sophomores and freshmen.

The team struggled in the regular season, winning just eight games and being the final team to qualify for the CIAC Class M state tournament.

Being forced to play in the qualifying round as the No. 34 seed, the young Cadets gave everyone a preview of what was to come.

