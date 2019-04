The next step in Zach Allen’s football odyssey took place on Friday night when the former New Canaan star and 2014 New Haven Register All-State Player of the Year, was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the top pick in the third round.

Allen is the first former FCIAC product to go in the top 100 picks since Stamford’s Vlad Ducasse was the No. 61 selection in 2010.

