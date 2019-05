MONROE — It’s only the beginning of May, but it was a playoff atmosphere as No. 2 St. Joseph softball took down No. 1 Masuk 2-0 Saturday afternoon.

The anticipated matchup was a battle of aces as Payton Doiron of St. Joseph outdueled Masuk’s Sam Schiebe.

Doiron tossed a complete game shutout, allowing just five hits, one walk and striking out four while teammate Paige Hunter rewarded her with the game-deciding, two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth.

Click here for more