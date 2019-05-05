Jaques Scores Five Times To Spark Darien To Win Over New Canaan

NEW CANAAN — It is unlikely — if not nearly impossible — for the No. 1-ranked team in the state to find itself in a must-win game during the regular season. But if one considered all the factors at play, such a scenario was not too far-fetched for the Darien girls lacrosse team today at second-ranked New Canaan.

For starters, the Blue Wave were coming off two tough defeats, both by one goal, the latter in double overtime, albeit both to strong out of state competition. No. 1 teams just don’t lose three in a row, though, regardless of the competition.

Click here for more