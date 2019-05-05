Boys Lacrosse: Manges, No. 4 New Canaan rally to beat No. 3 Fairfield Prep

FAIRFIELD — New Canaan had just gone up by two for the first time at Rafferty Stadium in the third quarter Saturday, on the way to a 15-12 win over Fairfield Prep in one of the best regular-season boys lacrosse matchups on the schedule.

Justin Wietfeldt won a faceoff for the Rams. Sean Fox forced a turnover for Fairfield Prep. The ball went back and forth between the teams. Zach LaPolice finally picked it up for the Rams and cleared it. And the New Canaan bench erupted as if it’d won the game right there, not just led 11-9 midway through the third quarter.

