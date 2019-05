GREENWICH — Facing Darien is tough enough, but playing the Blue Wave shortly after they experienced two losses against premier teams is even more difficult.

Trumbull felt the Blue Wave’s power on Tuesday and Greenwich was on the receiving end Saturday.

Building a wave of momentum as the game progressed, Darien downed Greenwich, 15-0, in a late-season FCIAC boys lacrosse matchup at Cardinal Stadium.

