Emotions always run high when the Darien and New Canaan girls lacrosse teams clash.

In their latest game, there was added motivation for the Blue Wave after senior co-captain Nicole Humphrey suffered a season-ending injury during a loss at Manhasset (N.Y.) on Thursday.

With juniors Sarah Jaques and Ashley Humphrey leading the attack, No. 1 Darien edged No. 2 New Canaan, 11-10, in a rivalry thriller Saturday at Dunning Field.

