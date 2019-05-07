Ward pitches complete game as Norwalk baseball beats rival McMahon

NORWALK — Not that any extra motivation is needed for a city rivalry game, but Norwalk came in to is game against Brien McMahon needing one win to qualify for the state tournament.

Qualifying for states is not big deal most seasons for the Bears, but after starting the season 1-5, the postseason seemed like a distant dream.

With sophomore pitcher Vance Ward throwing a complete game to sophomore catcher Jaden Echevarria, Norwalk (8-8) made its dream come true, beating McMahon 6-2 and qualifying for the CIAC playoffs.

