NORWALK — A competitive girls lacrosse game turned into a handy McMahon win over Norwalk in the Kuchta Cup game on Monday night at Jack Casagrande Field. Quite often, it was because the girl scoring a goal went back to midfield and won the draw.

Anna Makover scored five second-half goals to turn a one-goal game into a 16-6 win for the Senators.

Click here for more