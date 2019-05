DARIEN — The Staples Wreckers plated two runs in the top of the second inning in their baseball game against Darien on Monday.

The way senior Chad Knight was pitching, it might as well have been 10.

Knight delivered a dominating performance, firing a three-hit shutout as the Wreckers defeated the Blue Wave 3-0 in a battle of FCIAC contenders at Darien High School. The hard-throwing right-hander walked two, struck out 10 and allowed just one runner to get as far as second base.

