Staples 000 00 – 0 3 1

Ludlowe 405 5x – 14 12 0

Batteries: Staples: Harry Azadian (L), Alex Deutsch (3), Carter Kelsey (4) and Chad Knight; Ludlowe: Chris Benton (W, 3-0), Connor O”Neill (5) and Blake Benway. Highlights: Ludlowe: Benton had a grand slam, two doubles, a single and had 8 RBIs; Vince Camera had two hits and two RBI; Jack Vogel had two hits and an RBI