Baseball – Warde 8, Greenwich 5 (9 innings)

Warde 003 000 113 – 8 7 1

Greenwich 011 000 210 – 5 10 3

Batteries: Warde: Mason McKay, Alex Wiggetman (5), Jim Kennelly (2), Phil Hogan (W, 2-2) and Finn Mobley; Greenwich: Ian Colalucci, Luc Thibeault, Miles Langhorne (L), Mitchell Grimes, Spencer Pierce and Hunter Gruenstrass

Highlights: Warde: Finn Mobley scored a run and had 2 RBIs on 2 hits and a walk; Sam Vincent finished with 2 RBIs on a hit and 2 walks; Mason McKay pitched 6 innings with 5 strikeouts and only 2 runs allowed; Greenwich: Jackson Blanchard finished with 3 hits and 1 run; Sean Bratley had 1 hit, 2 walks, 1 run and 1 RBI; Luc Thibeault allowed only one run in three and two-thirds of relief work.