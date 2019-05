Norwalk 000 022 1 – 5 6 3

Trumbull 220 100 x – 6 7 1

Batteries: Norwalk: Mike Boyian (L), Brandon Frederique (3), Ethan Platt (4), Myles Andriopolous (5) and Jaden Echevarria; Trumbull: Ryan Gomes (W, 4-3), Bryan Kraus (5), Andrew Harvey (6, S) and Kevin Bruggeman

Highlights: Norwalk: Keegan Agostino and Jaden Echevaria had RBI singles’ Trumbull: Chris Brown had 2 hits, including a triple and 4 RBIs. Tim Lojko had 2 hits