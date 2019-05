New Canaan 000 120 1 – 4 7 0

Ridgefield 011 000 1 – 3 7 2

Batteries: New Canaan: Jack Jordan and Zack Ramppen; Ridgefield: Jack Bohrer, Jack Costello (4), Luke Barrientos (6) and Ryan Bogursky

Highlights: New Canaan: Jordan threw a complete game for the win; Jack DeFrancesco singled, walked, scored a run, and had two RBIS; Frank Ramppen singled, walked and scored twice; Ridgefield: John briody was 2-for-2 with a double a run; Alex Hanna and Matt Lavorgna each doubled and drove in a run.