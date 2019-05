Darien 000 230 0 – 5 10 3

NFA 060 011 x – 8 4 1

Batteries: Darien: Trace Florio, Tim Bellingham (2) and Ben Olson; NFA: Ian Small, Brendan Trask (5) and

Highlights: Darien: James Louis was 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI; Devyn Kipphut was 2-for-4 with two runs and one RBI; Mac McLean doubled and drove in one run; NFA: Riley Burke singled, walked scored and drove in one run; John Sina singled and scored one run.