STAMFORD—If he had stayed on schedule, Westhill pitcher Montana Semmel was supposed to pitch Monday.

However, with Stamford looming on the schedule and with it a chance to win the city championship, Semmel was held back until Wednesday night.

Semmel rewarded his coach’s belief in him, striking out 11 and giving up just three hits in six innings of work as Westhill defeated Stamford 6-0 at Cubeta Stadium.

Click here for more