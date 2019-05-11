Darien baseball rallies to sink Westhill Vikings

The Darien Blue Wave scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and defeated the Westhill Vikings, 5-3, in a key FCIAC baseball game Friday at DHS.

Two of the runs came home on wild pitches, as Nick Briganti scored the tying run, and Aaron Sears scored the go-ahead run. Liam McLaughlin then laced an RBI single to center for the fifth run, giving the Wave a two-run lead.

James Louis, who pitched the final two and one-third innings, then set the Vikings down in order in the top of the seventh to get the win.

