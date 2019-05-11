Lauterbach’s three-hit shutout delivers Warde over rival Ludlowe

FAIRFIELD — Throughout the week Brett Lauterbach kept an eye on Friday’s forecast, which called for rain. The Fairfield Warde junior remained optimistic the advance radar would be wrong and his team’s game against rival Fairfield Ludlowe would go on as scheduled.

Rain or shine, Lauterbach never expected his afternoon to unfold the way it did.

Lauterbach threw a complete game, three-hit shutout lifting Warde to a 8-0 upset over Ludlowe, the No. 5 ranked team in the GameTimeCT Poll. The victory also clinched a spot in the Class LL tournament for the Mustangs (8-10).

