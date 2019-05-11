Trumbull rolls past Trinity Catholic, controls own destiny in FCIAC playoff chase

TRUMBULL — Trumbull’s baseball team is looking to qualify for the FCIAC playoffs. To do so, coach Phil Pacelli and his Eagles know there is no room for error.

Trumbull scored six runs in the fourth inning to overcome a 1-0 deficit and went on to win an 11-1 run-rule decision over Trinity Catholic on Friday.

“Our fate is in our hands,” Pacelli said. “We’ve had some disappointing losses, but we are peaking at the right time. Justin Nyarady pitched great. This is his first good weather day and he took advantage.”

