Losses have been few and extremely far between for the Staples girls tennis team, especially on its home court.

A defeat against Fairfield Ludlowe on April 23, 2015 marked the last time the Wreckers lost a home match. Since then, Staples has won 52 consecutive home matches, its latest coming when it topped FCIAC foe Ludlowe last week, 5-2.

Click here for more